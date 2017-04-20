Morro Bay City manager seeking a new job

April 20, 2017

By KAREN VELIE

City Manager David Buckingham is one of two finalists for the town manager position in Vail, Colorado. The announcement comes less than three months after Buckingham said he planned to remain on the Central Coast.

Following interviews with the top three candidates this week, the Vail Town Council settled on two final candidates, David Buckingham and Jay Harrington, Town Manager of Carbondale. The Vail Town Council will select a new manager on April 26.

During the Wednesday interview in Vail, Buckingham said he, his wife and their five children are a mountain family.

“We are intending to relocate to the mountains as soon as we can,” Buckingham told the Vail Daily.

Last year, Buckingham applied for the city manager position for Whitefish, Montana.

Buckingham said he applied for the position of city manager in Whitefish, Montana after several Morro Bay Council candidates ran on a platform of getting rid of him. Neither of Buckingham’s detractors won a seat on the council.

After another candidate was hired in Whitefish, Buckingham said he and his family love the Central Coast, and he would be quite happy serving Morro Bay for the next five to 15 years. He then applied for the Vail manager position.

Buckingham began working in Morro Bay in Sept. 2014, shortly after he lost both an Army command position he held and a city administrator job he sought.

The City of Morro Bay has received several complaints that Buckingham is unavailable and distracted. According to his voice message, he plans to return to the Central Coast on April 24.

