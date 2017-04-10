Morro Bay hires new chief after dropping police outsourcing plan

April 10, 2017

Months after dropping a plan to disband its police department, the city of Morro Bay has selected a new police chief.

Gregory Allen, currently the acting police chief of the Salinas Valley city of Greenfield, served more than 30 years in LAPD, rising from beat officer to captain on the Los Angeles force. While with LAPD, Allen commanded a patrol division, detective division, training division and homicide unit.

He also worked closely with the community relations unit and participated on the LAPD Citizen Community Police Advisory Board.

In 2015, Allen became a police commander in Greenfield, a city of about 16,000 people. For eight months, Allen has served as Greenfield’s acting chief.

“We are proud and privileged for Greg Allen to serve as our next chief op police,” City Manager David Buckingham said. “Chief Allen’s great performance and reputation in Greenfield clearly demonstrates he has thoughtfully and skillfully related his long and impressive LAPD experience to work wonderfully in a smaller town.”

Morro Bay selected Allen from a pool of 40 applicants.

Allen was the consensus pick of both finalist interview panels, which included Morro Bay community representatives and law enforcement professionals from across San Luis Obispo County.

It is unclear what Allen’s salary will be. In 2015, then-Morro Bay chief Amy Christey received $147,706 in salary and $187,127 in total pay, according to the Transparent California database.

Christie left Morro Bay Bay to take over as the police chief of Pacific Grove last August.

At the time, Morro Bay considered disbanding its police department and outsourcing law enforcement duties to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office in order to cut costs. However, following outcry from residents, the Morro Bay City Council voted unanimously to drop the plan.

Allen is scheduled to be sworn in as Morro Bay’s new chief on June 2. Acting Chief Jody Cox will continue heading the department in the interim.

