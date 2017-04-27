Morro Bay sex offender missing

April 27, 2017

A convicted child molester and a registered sex offender has disappeared, and Morro Bay police are turning to the public for help locating the man.

John Joseph Garcia Jr. was living in the 700 block of Morro Bay Boulevard. Garcia moved, but did not report that he was relocating and did not register elsewhere, as required by law, according to the Morro Bay Police Department.

Police say Garcia has friends in the Morro Bay and Bakersfield areas.

In 1996, Garcia was convicted of committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, according to the Megan’s Law database. Garcia was released from custody in 2006.

Garcia is described as being 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds.

Investigators request that anyone who sees Garcia in Morro Bay or has information about his whereabouts call the police department at 805-772-6225. Anyone who sees Garcia in another area is instructed to contact that jurisdiction’s law enforcement agency.

