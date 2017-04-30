Orcas on killing spree in Monterey Bay, video

April 30, 2017

For more than a week, a pod of nine killer whales has been on a hunting spree in Monterey Bay. In the past 10 days, the orcas have killed four gray whale calves. [KSBW]

While killer whales are known to work together to separate gray whale calves from their mother and drown the calves, the number of kills is highly unusual.

The gray whales are currently migrating from Mexico to Alaska. The orcas are known to attack in in the Monterey Bay area where the geography forces the grey whales into deeper water.

