Palm Theatre to screen 1984 as part of international Trump protest
April 3, 2017
The Palm Theatre in San Luis Obispo will screen the film version of George Orwell’s 1984 on Tuesday as part of an international protest against President Donald Trump.
More than 190 art house theaters in 44 states, including about 28 in California, will show 1984 on Tuesday, according to the organization United States of Cinema, which is helping plan the event. Theaters in Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Croatia will also take part in the 1984 National Screening Day.
Event organizers selected April 4 as the day for the screening because it was the date in 1984 in which Orwell’s protagonist Winston Smith began rebelling against his government by keeping a forbidden diary.
“Orwell’s portrait of a government that manufactures their own facts, demands total obedience and demonizes foreign enemies has never been timelier,” the United States of Cinema website states. “The endeavor encourages theaters to take a stand for our most basic values: freedom of speech, respect for our fellow human beings and the simple truth that there are no such things as ‘alternative facts.’”
The theaters participating in the screening also support the National Endowment for the Arts and see any attempt to scuttle the program as an attack on free speech and creative expression, according to the cinema organization. Trump has proposed eliminating funding for the National Endowment for the Arts, which is a federal agency with an approximately $150 million annual budget.
Participating theaters will donate a portion of the ticket proceeds to local charities and organizations or will use the money for the purposes of underwriting future educational and community-related programming, according to the United States of Cinema.
The Palm Theatre will show 1984 at 4:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
I see more of 1984 in the liberal/progressive society. This past decade we found out that NSA was recording our phone calls (Why is Snowden still hiding). Everywhere we go, videos are watching. Liberals have decided what may and may not be said, so as not to offend anyone. Schools are Totalitarian. Ask any local teacher.
I frankly am ashamed I was ever a Democrat. Their immaturity and unwillingness to compromise is stunning—and it was very predominant during this election. It demonstrated a “our way or the highway” attitude that screamed 4-year-old emotional development. The election is over now. Time to unify and get on board for what is most beneficial for our country as a whole. Kind of like you have to do at your job; compromising and negotiation is always an adult non-whiny alternative to not getting your way.
1984 is the pot calling the Democratic Party black.
Thanks for the heads-up. The next time I’m considering spending my $$$ to see a flick at the Palm, I’ll spend it elsewhere instead.
Is this movie 1984 based on the Democratic Party. The Party that restrict, and protest any form of speech that does not follow their political agenda…
The party that change the rules when it suits them. Have a following of news propaganda that misinforms the American citizens, and actually creates it’s own news. Politicians that enter Washington practically penniless and leave as millionaires (Harry Reid, The Clintons)
A Party that intimidates people of other political thinking to the point that they are afraid to attend rallies, carry signs representing their candidate incase they are beaten or pepper sprayed. don’t think we need to see this Movie…….we are all living it.
the National Endowment for the Arts is just another “free giveaway” of tax money that we are forced to pay. If you enjoyed the NEA… great! But fund it yourself!