Paso Robles man killed in crash

April 28, 2017

A 25-year-old Paso Robles man died Thursday after he crashed into a vehicle he was attempting to pass on Highway 101 in Templeton.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Charles Wyrick, 25, was headed southbound when he attempted to pass a vehicle driven by Ka Chan, 24, of Santa Barbara. Wyrick’s Toyota Tundra sideswiped Chan’s Scion, veered of the highway and then rolled down an embankment. Wyrick was ejected during the crash.

Emergency personnel transported Wyrick to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, where he died. Chan was not injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Loading...