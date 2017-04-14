Santa Maria man busted for alleged gambling operation

Santa Maria police broke up a an alleged illegal gambling operation on Thursday and arrested the owner of the betting establishment.

After a lengthy investigation, the Santa Maria Police Department’s Community Services Unit raided an establishment in the 100 block of West Main Street and seized illegal slot machines, gambling paraphernalia and large quantities of cash. Officers also arrested various patrons of the gambling operation for possession of narcotics, according to a police department news release.

Officers charged Sam Grair with bookmaking and wagering, possession of an illegal gambling device and possession of a gambling device.

Authorities then booked Grair in Santa Barbara County Jail.

