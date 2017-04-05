SLO County crashes cause outage, fire and injuries

On a day of wild accidents, a red sports car hit a power pole in North County, a minivan rolled about 100 feet off Price Canyon Road and two vehicles plunged down an embankment after colliding near Heritage Ranch.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the red sports car collided with a power pole near Chimney Rock and Godfrey roads, according to the CHP. The collision knocked down the power pole and caused a small grass fire around the car.

The occupants of the sports car escaped uninjured, but the car was smoking, according to the CHP. The collision knocked out power for more than 1,700 customers in the Heritage Ranch area.

Around 3:30 p.m., a minivan drove and rolled about 100 feet off the side of Price Canyon Road in South County near Corral de Piedra Road. The driver only suffered a minor chin injury, but responders transported the person to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., a silver Dodge pickup collided with a black Honda on Nacimiento Lake Drive near Heritage Ranch. The crash caused both vehicles to plunge 20 feet down an embankment and land in a ditch. [KSBY]

CHP officials said those involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, but one woman was reportedly taken away in an ambulance. The woman had three dogs with her at the time of the collision, and crews were searching nearby hills for one of the animals. A Paso Robles firefighter pulled the other two dogs out of the wreckage.

Authorities closed Nacimiento Lake Drive for two hours Tuesday night, causing traffic to back up in the area.

