SLO County supervisors approve oak tree ordinance

April 12, 2017

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors has unanimously adopted a permanent ordinance aimed at deterring clear-cutting of oak trees.

Last year, the board of supervisors adopted an emergency oak tree removal ordinance in response to community outrage over Justin Vineyards clear-cutting oaks. Aerial images showed Justin Vineyards had cut down thousands of oak trees from properties it purchased in the North County. The clear-cutting took place in the period since billionaires Stewart and Lynda Resnick bought Justin Vineyards in 2010.

Last summer, the supervisors voted to extend the urgency ordinance. The permanent ordinance then came under consideration at a board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

Under the newly adopted ordinance, property owners cannot remove more than one continuous acre of oak trees without obtaining permission from county planners

If a property owner submits a management plan and it is approved by the county, they can then remove up to 5 percent of the trees on their land.

To remove more than three acres of oaks in order to plant crops, the landowner must obtain a conditional use permit.

During Tuesday’s meeting, landowners expressed concerns about property rights and fire protection, as well as being able to cut down certain trees to make room for new ones. The board agreed to eliminate a proposal that would have prohibited property owners from removing more than 5 percent of their trees in order to clear room for new trees.

