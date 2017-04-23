SLO medical examiner tied to another questionable autopsy finding

April 23, 2017

San Luis Obispo County’s medical examiner is under fire for an autopsy he performed on a man who died in Lemoore police custody. The decedent’s family has since filed a wrongful death claim against the city. [Hanford Sentinel]

On Dec. 31, 2016, police handcuffed and put a spit hood on Donald Hill, 30, after his family called 911 to report he was out of control. During the arrest, Hill vomited in the hood and died.

Walter’s final report listed the cause of Hill’s death as unknown.

On Jan. 25, Walter conducted an autopsy on Andrew Holland, a 36-year-old man who died at the San Luis Obispo County after being strapped in a restraint chair for more than 36 hours. Walter concluded that Holland died from a 5-cenimeter-long blood clot that moved from his leg to his lung after he was released from the restraints.

Walter then ruled Holland’s death as natural.

The state is currently seeking to revoke or suspend Walter’s medical license after he was involved in a hit and run accident on his way to perform an autopsy, according to an accusation filed on April 10. Walter’s blood alcohol concentration was .19.

San Luis Obispo County is under contract to pay Walter $200,000 a year to perform autopsies, generally done one day a week. In addition, Walter performs autopsies for the sheriff-coroners in Tulare and Kings counties.

