SLO ranked the most unaffordable home market
April 22, 2017
San Luis Obispo has the most overleveraged mortgage debtors in the country, according to a report by WalletHub researchers.
In San Luis Obispo, the average annual income is $16,565 while the median home price is $546,200 pricing most residents out of the homeownership market. The median mortgage debt in SLO is $333,641, according to the report.
Coming in second for mortgage holders who are overleveraged is Williamsburg, Va.; Brooksville, Fla.; Bay Point, Calif.; and Willis, Texas.
As for the most underleveraged homeowner markets, Decatur, Georgia led the pack with an average annual income of $56,026 and a median home price of $365,900. Bronxville, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; and Homosassa, Fla.
SLO, the land of the overleveraged, apathetical, don’t give a rats ass about anyone but themselves crowd of California.
rukidding is kidding us again, right? Or is it he or she just likes spreadin’ bullshit? California minimum wage is $9.50 an hour, not $12.00, so $9.50 x 40 = $380.00 a week x 50 = $19,000.00 a year. Considering most won’t get a 40 hour work week from minimum wage paying employers, the $16,000.00 is probably pretty damn accurate.
Not everyone in SLO is getting minimum wage. And that certainly isn’t the average.
I just read an article that claimed SLO is one of the 25 most polluted cities in the US. Pay a lot, breathe bad air anyway.
Another fake news article. At $12 an hour a person would make $96 a day or $480 a week. If they work 50 weeks out of the year that would be $24,000 a year.
Perhaps that number includes all of the students? Does seem a little low, though i recently read somewhere that more than 50% of adults who work full time are making less than $30k per year.
That amount is probably the students allowance. How about the $30k? Still junk news anyway look at it.
Folks..this is the plan and goal of the “smart growth” and No Growth liberals. They have theirs…so screw the little guy and keep out the valley Richard.
Enjoy the progressive paradise.