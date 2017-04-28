Trump signs executive order that could allow new drilling off California Coast

April 28, 2017

To the dismay of many Californians, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that could allow for new oil and gas drilling off the California Coast.

The “America-First Offshore Energy Strategy,” which Trump signed on Friday, aims to open large parts of the Pacific, Arctic and Atlantic oceans to new oil and gas drilling. Additionally, the directive calls for determining whether energy or mineral exploration can occur within Pacific and Atlantic marine sanctuaries.

In February, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted 3 to 2 to oppose the creation of a Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary after listening to approximately 100 people voice their opinions for and against the proposed sanctuary. Supervisors Debbie Arnold, John Peschong and Lynn Compton voted against the sanctuary designation while Supervisors Adam Hill and Bruce Gibson voted to support a marine sanctuary.

The majority of sanctuary supporters, including Hill and Gibson, said they believed the sanctuary designation was needed to protect the county from offshore oil drilling.

Opponents voiced concerns the sanctuary would lead to cumbersome regulations that could harm the fishing industry. In addition, opponents argued that the county already has measures in place to guard against offshore oil drilling.

In 1986, county voters passed Measure A, which requires any onshore support facility must be approved by a two thirds vote of our county citizens. Off shore oil exploration requires pipelines and onshore facilities.

In a similar vein, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newson, who is the chairman of the California State Lands Commission, suggested the state could stop offshore oil exploration by prohibiting new pipelines from being built between drill rigs and the shore.

Trump’s executive order may undo a plan finalized late in the Obama Administration that aimed to limit fossil fuel development and fight climate change by blocking new drilling leases off the coasts of California and Alaska through 2022. Obama’s plan cited the rarely used Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act of 1953, which states the president, from time to time, may prevent new leasing of federal waters for oil and gas development.

Currently, 27 oil platforms continue to operate off the California Coast, but new drilling leases have been banned in state waters since 1969. No new leases have been issued for drilling in federal waters since 1984.

Trump said the executive order will make the United States energy secure and will create greater prosperity and security for all Americans.

“It’s going to lead to a lot of great wealth for our country, a lot of great jobs for our country,” Trump said.

Nevertheless, the directive is expected to irk many California residents and draw a backlash from the state. Some California leaders have long sought a permanent ban on new offshore drilling leases.

“California will fight this every step of the way,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein said to the LA Times. “We do not want oil drilling off our coast. Period.”

