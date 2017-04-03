Two die in another fatal crash on Highway 46
April 3, 2017
Two people died in a crash on Highway 46 in Paso Robles Sunday morning. The collision was the second fatal crash on Highway 46 East in a span of less that 48 hours.
Around 8:30 a.m., a Ford Expedition reportedly ran a red light while heading westbound at the intersection of Highway 46 and Buena Vista Drive and clipped the back of a Honda compact car that was turning left. The Expedition then rolled on the highway ejecting a female passenger.
Responders pronounced both the female passenger and the driver of the SUV dead at the scene. Both of the victims are believed to be from Coalinga.
Two other passengers in the SUV, as well as the driver of the Honda, suffered moderate injuries and were transported to a hospital.
Additionally, two dogs were inside the SUV at the time of the crash. One was taken to a local vet for treatment, while the other is said to be missing. The missing dog is a chocolate colored Chihuahua Dachshund mix named Elvis.
On Friday, a 69-year-old man died in a five-vehicle crash on Highway 46 near the Shandon rest area. Around 2:15 p.m., a semi-truck drove into oncoming traffic, clipping a pickup and slamming head-on into a GMC Sierra. The collision killed the driver of the GMC.
If you’ll notice, it’s people driving improperly that causes it. I drive it 3 times a week and it’s been under construction for years so they ARE doing something to reduce congestion and the fact that the high speed rail will actually reduce traffic even though it’s a different route it does offer an alternative. I know one of the companies that got a contract with the high speed rail and they hired 200 employees. The BILLIONS spent go into our economy, it’s not being buried in someone’s yard and taken out of circulation.
The state can spend an estimated 64 billion dollars *(probably much more by the time it’s completed on a high speed train, but can’t see fit to spend enough money to insure that Blood Alley is no longer a death trap.
Another perfect example of California’s misguided priorities.
Pedestrians are eligible too on this Freeway/Expressway/State Highway/Country Road. Where you were standing determines what it is called. Either way, the cities want the development so what’s a few lives? Should this even be news? The needed costly improvements are not what Caltrans wants to hear, so just drive you bicycle down the Cuesta Grade and you’ll better understand their budgeted tolerance.