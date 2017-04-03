Two die in another fatal crash on Highway 46

April 3, 2017

Two people died in a crash on Highway 46 in Paso Robles Sunday morning. The collision was the second fatal crash on Highway 46 East in a span of less that 48 hours.

Around 8:30 a.m., a Ford Expedition reportedly ran a red light while heading westbound at the intersection of Highway 46 and Buena Vista Drive and clipped the back of a Honda compact car that was turning left. The Expedition then rolled on the highway ejecting a female passenger.

Responders pronounced both the female passenger and the driver of the SUV dead at the scene. Both of the victims are believed to be from Coalinga.

Two other passengers in the SUV, as well as the driver of the Honda, suffered moderate injuries and were transported to a hospital.

Additionally, two dogs were inside the SUV at the time of the crash. One was taken to a local vet for treatment, while the other is said to be missing. The missing dog is a chocolate colored Chihuahua Dachshund mix named Elvis.

On Friday, a 69-year-old man died in a five-vehicle crash on Highway 46 near the Shandon rest area. Around 2:15 p.m., a semi-truck drove into oncoming traffic, clipping a pickup and slamming head-on into a GMC Sierra. The collision killed the driver of the GMC.

