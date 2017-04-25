Ventura woman arrested for beating officer with big stick

A woman with a four-foot stick interrupted a traffic stop in Ventura on Saturday and attacked an officer. Despite coming in the line of fire of a Taser, the woman managed to strike the officer with the stick before getting arrested.

At about 11:20 p.m., a Ventura police officer conducted a traffic stop on California Street north of Thompson Boulevard. During the traffic stop, Tavia Johnson, 40, approached from across the street, shouted and waved a four-foot-long stick in a threatening manner, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Johnson then turned on the officer, swinging the stick in an attempt to strike him. The officer deployed his Taser, and Johnson fled north on California Street.

The officer chased after Johnson and attempted to take her into custody. But, Johnson struck him with the stick. Still, the officer managed to subdue Johnson.

When other officers arrived, police arrested the woman and transported her to Ventura County Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. The officer whom Johnson attack, too, sustained a minor injury.

After getting medically cleared, Johnson was booked into the Ventura County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and felony resisting arrest.

