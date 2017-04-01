Video shows thief snatching phone from SLO pizzeria

A San Luis Obispo pizzeria is requesting help from the public in locating a man who allegedly stole a cell phone from behind the counter Wednesday night.

Gino’s Pizza, which is located at 1761 Monterey Street, is circulating surveillance footage on social media that appears to show a man stealing a phone. In the surveillance video, the man enters the restaurant and asks a worker behind the counter for something. The suspect then receives a piece of foil, scans the area, walks around, grabs a black object from behind the counter and flees.

The pizza parlor is requesting that anyone who has information about the suspect stop by the restaurant or contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Gino’s Pizza says it is offering a small reward for the return of the phone.

