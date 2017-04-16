Woman shot and killed in Orcutt

April 16, 2017

A woman was found dead in a parking lot on Goodwin Road in Orcutt on Easter morning. The woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Shortly before 7 a.m., Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies responded to reports of a woman down in an apartment building parking lot. Deputies are investigating the death as a homicide.

Officials are not releasing the victim’s name pending notification of her next of kin. No further details about the murder are being released at this time.

This is the second homicide this year in Orcutt.

On March 4, Jonathan David Highley, 35, allegedly shot and killed Anthony Steven San Juan, 43, in the in the back parking lot of Elmer’s bar in Old Town Orcutt. according to the sheriff’s office.

Loading...