Woman slams U-Haul into tree, found later at hospital

April 7, 2017

A 30-year-old woman crashed a U-Haul pickup truck into a tree in rural Templeton, then left the scene. Authorities later tracked the woman to a local hospital. [KSBY]

Shortly before 10 a.m., other drivers in the area reported the U-Haul crash, which occurred along S. El Pomar Road near Creston Road. Officers arrived at the scene and found the truck but no driver.

Officers say the woman walked into the hospital late Thursday afternoon and was complaining of pain. The woman was treated and released.

When the woman spoke with officers, she told them she left the scene of the crash because she felt fine at the time.

The woman reportedly lost control of the truck before hitting the tree. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

