3 injured in helicopter crash near Santa Barbara

May 6, 2017

A helicopter crashed at the La Cumbre Country Club golf course in Santa Barbara County Friday afternoon injuring the three people on board.

Shortly after 2:04 p.m., the pilot reported engine trouble and attempted to land the helicopter at the golf course. During the crash-landing, the helicopter hit two cars before bursting into flames.

The three occupants were able to get themselves out of the helicopter with the help of country club employees who also put out the fire.

Emergency personnel transported the victims, suffering from moderate injuries, to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

