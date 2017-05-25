42 snakes seized from Arroyo Grande storage unit
San Luis Obispo County Animal Services found 42 ball pythons at a self-storage facility in Arroyo Grande Thursday evening. The officers were responding to a report of abandoned animals.
Officers found the snakes in plastic storage containers stacked in the unit. Less than half the snakes were alive, 22 snakes were dead.
Animal services personal transported living pythons to animal services for evaluation. An investigation into the issue is ongoing.
Sad. Someone is on the bad Karma side of the reptile kingdom.
Holy Schmoly! That’s a lot of pythons! Get the living ones some rabbits or small critters, *stat*!
I would like to know who rented the unit, and who the heck didn’t smell 22 dead snakes; for that matter, who couldn’t smell 42 living snakes? They aren’t exactly easy to miss with the nose…