8 people injured in crash on Highway 46

May 30, 2017

A crash on Highway 46 Monday afternoon sent eight people to the hospital, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly before 4 p.m., west of Shandon near Gruenhagen Flat Road, a car crashed into the back of a van that was carrying disabled people. Of the 12 people involved in the accident, eight suffered minor injuries.

As a result of the accident, Traffic was backed up on Highway 46 for several hours.

Loading...