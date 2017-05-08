8 people injured in crash on Highway 46
May 30, 2017
A crash on Highway 46 Monday afternoon sent eight people to the hospital, according to Cal Fire.
Shortly before 4 p.m., west of Shandon near Gruenhagen Flat Road, a car crashed into the back of a van that was carrying disabled people. Of the 12 people involved in the accident, eight suffered minor injuries.
As a result of the accident, Traffic was backed up on Highway 46 for several hours.
If everyone wants to promote tourism on the coast, then why don’t we make the necessary improvements to Highway 101 before we promote more traffic on Highway 46, 166, etc.? Certainly there are people who live here for the peace and quiet, who are inconvenienced by those who are here to exploit the central coast, that too is a factor. No electrician would fuse a 20 amp wire with a 100 amp breaker, Highway 101 is analogous to the 20 amp wire that will be a glowing disaster very soon. This disaster is obvious and eminent yet we just watch because the fix is a tedious, wordy and bureaucratically tax funded process. Science needs to be the decisive element in the highway funding process, not politics. I’m as serious as a migraine headache at Vino Robles or the sunny concert by the sea.