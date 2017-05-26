Aerial footage shows extent of Highway 1 landslide

A massive landslide that occurred Saturday at Mud Creek in Big Sur has shut down an approximately one third-mile stretch of Highway 1 on the Central Coast for the foreseeable future.

The closed stretch of Highway 1 is located eight miles north of the Monterey-San Luis Obispo County line and about 10 miles north of Ragged Point. The landslide is about 1,500 feet wide and about 40 feet deep with debris extending 250 feet beyond the shoreline.

Earlier this week, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office flew an Idaho 90 plane over the landslide. The video gives a glimpse of what is needed to repair and reopen the road, a sheriff’s office Facebook post states.

Caltrans, which is also grappling with other issues on Highway 1, has not given a timeframe for repairing the stretch of roadway at Mud Creek.

“No words needed but here’s a few: millions of tons of rock/dirt, about 1/3 mile of roadway covered 35-40 feet deep. Mother nature hard at work,” Caltrans stated in a tweet.

The Highway 1 closure is expected to have a big impact on businesses in the area, including the Ragged Point Inn. The inn is now only accessible to northbound traffic on Highway 1.

