Alleged Cambria embezzler let out of jail to sell property

May 2, 2017

A San Luis Obispo judge granted a woman accused of embezzling more than $1 million from a Cambria construction business a temporary release from jail so that she can sell personal assets to repay her alleged victims. [Tribune]

Elizabeth Edith Shaw, 69, is facing 12 counts of felony grand theft by embezzlement, as well as enhancements for theft of more than $500,000. Shaw allegedly embezzled more than $1 million from Windsor Construction between 2005 and 20016 while working as the company’s bookkeeper.

On Monday, Shaw appeared in court for her second arraignment hearing. During the hearing, a judge granted a request by defense attorney Jay Peterson to allow Shaw to leave jail temporarily.

San Luis Obispo County prosecutors objected to the request, but it was still approved.

Shaw was being held in San Luis Obispo County Jail with her bail set at $1 million. She is due to return to jail on May 8 following a third arraignment hearing.

The former bookkeeper has yet to make a plea in her case. A detective’s affidavit states Shaw admitted to cashing forged company checks in order to pay her mortgage and other bills.

If convicted of all counts, Shaw faces a maximum sentence of 16 years and four months in prison.

Loading...