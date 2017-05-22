Bakersfield woman rescued from Morro Rock

May 22, 2017

Morro Bay firefighters rescued a 42-year-old Bakersfield woman from Morro Rock on Sunday.

After receiving a call about the climber around 12:30 p.m., firefighters found her approximately 150 feet up the rock. The woman, whom fire officials described as a tourist, had an outstanding warrant in Bakersfield.

State parks personnel issued her a citation for climbing the rock. City officials also plan to fine the woman between $2,000 and $3,000 to cover the costs of the rescue.

Authorities have not disclosed the woman’s identity.

