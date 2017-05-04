Cal Poly receives $110 million gift from alumnus

May 4, 2017

A Cal Poly alumnus and his wife have pledged to donate $110 million to the university to bolster math and science programs. The gift is the largest donation in the history of the California State University system.

Bill and Linda Frost’s gift will enhance the resources for undergraduate research in science and math. The donation will allow for the creation of an interdisciplinary research center that will contain 18,000 square feet of science and math facilities, according to Cal Poly.

Likewise, the donation will fund $3.6 million in annual support for student scholarships and research stipends, as well as cutting-edge equipment and instruments. The money will also go toward increased hiring of instructors and giving faculty members more time to mentor undergraduate students in research.

“Is this a gift or is this an investment?” Bill Frost said at a ceremony held Wednesday at Cal Poly. “I think of it more of as an investment. I’m making an investment in this university. I’m making an investment in your students. And I’m making an investment in the faculty.”

Frost said the return he expects to receive on the investment is “an educational outcome that is excellent.”

A biochemistry graduate, Frost founded the chemical manufacturing firm Chemlogics and sold it to a Belgian company in 2013 for $1.3 billion. The Frosts have lived on the Central Coast for years.

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong issued a statement saying the Frosts’ gift will impact the lives of countless students now and in the future.

“The Frosts envision Cal Poly’s College of Science and Mathematics housing one of the top undergraduate academic and research programs in the country. Their willingness to think big is an inspiration to all of us and a model for how Cal Poly will continue to provide the creative thinkers and problem-solvers for today’s complex global workforce.”

Loading...