California releases medical marijuana rules

May 1, 2017

More than two decades after legalizing medical marijuana and just months before recreational pot shops are due to start opening, the state of California issued comprehensive rules for the medical cannabis industry. [SF Gate]

The rules, which are now a few days into a 45-day comment period prior to becoming law, aim to make medical marijuana cleaner and safer. Medical pot businesses will face rising regulatory compliance costs, but the increasing expenses are widely seen as a welcome tradeoff for bringing law and order to the industry.

If the new rules become law, all medical cannabis will have to be lab-tested and tracked from seed to sale. Edible pot products would be able to contain a maximum of 10 milligrams of THC per serving and a maximum of 100 milligrams per package.

Medical marijuana dispensaries would face new restrictions, such as only being allowed to operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dispensaries would also have to stop giving away free samples.

Patients would be allowed to buy a maximum of 8 ounces of cannabis flowers a day. Additionally, 42 percent of indoor pot-farm electricity would have to come from renewable sources.

Regulators say medical marijuana business owners could see compliance costs increase by $524 per pound. Marijuana sells wholesale for about $800 to $2,500 per pound.

Overall, compliance costs could increase by $125,000 a year for a small operation and by $310,000 a year for an average pot business. Prices for patients may rise in the short-term but are expected to fall in the long-term.

California’s medical pot market generates about $2.4 billion a year in revenue. There are approximately 1,000 medical marijuana stores in the state and tens of thousands of growers.

The proposed medical marijuana regulatory scheme does not effect recreational use and sales of cannabis. State lawmakers hope to align the rules for the medical and recreational pot markets through legislation later this year. However, there are several special interest groups threatening to derail the process.

California must begin issuing recreational pot shop licenses by Jan. 1, 2018.

