Central Coast man dies while diving off Key Largo

May 28, 2017

A 56-year-old man from the Central Coast of California died Friday while diving off Key Largo, Florida.

Dimitry Altschuller and his wife booked an excursion on a commercial diving vessel during a trip to Florida. During his second dive, Altschuller apparently ran out of air.

Altschuller’s dive partner shared his air and they managed to reach the water’s surface.

When Atschuller surfaced, he was breathing. But he appeared to panic and became unconscious.

On board the boat, cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered. Paramedics then transported Altschuller to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he was pronounced dead.

