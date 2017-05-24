Conservative speaker to draw crowd and protest at Cal Poly

May 24, 2017

In what could make for a confrontation between conservatives and members of the group Antifa, the Cal Poly College Republicans are scheduled to host activist-journalist Lauren Southern on Thursday.

Southern is a Canadian conservative with libertarian leanings who is a vocal critic of feminism and mass immigration. She is due to deliver a speech on the Cal Poly campus at an event dubbed “The Return of the Traditional Woman.”

Formerly a reporter and and commentator for conservative Canadian news agency The Rebel, Southern is the author of “Barbarians: How Baby Boomers, Immigrants and Islam Screwed My Generation.” Recently, Southern attended the “Battle for Berkeley,” where fighting broke out between free speech activists and Antifa members.

Protesters are organizing a march against Southern, which is expected to take place before she speaks at Cal Poly Thursday evening. Several student groups, including the Cal Poly Democrats, are promoting the “March Against Rape Culture.” Also, a post in an online forum is calling on antifascists from across California to mobilize in San Luis Obispo on Thursday.

Earlier this year, the College Republicans hosted controversial speaker Milo Yiannopoulos at an event that required dozens of officers and thousands of dollars to police. The event at Cal Poly occurred peacefully, but the following night a riot stopped Yiannopoulos from speaking at UC Berkeley.

“Today conservatives are repeatedly accused of repression,” the College Republicans stated in a Facebook post promoting the Southern event. “The claim that all alt-right leaning individuals are racist, homophobic, xenophobic fascists is completely false and atrocious. The Cal Poly College Republicans will not stand by the wayside as people around the world are brutally attacked for their beliefs.”

A Facebook post promoting the protest against Southern states she is a “rape culture apologist.”

“Alt-right star and rape culture denier Lauren Southern will be coming to our campus with her bigoted agenda that attacks women, people of color, trans folks and undocumented people.”

Thursday’s event is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. in room 286 of the Fisher Science building. Tickets are limited, and the College Republicans is requesting attendees fill out a survey in order to get seats.

Loading...