County administrator Dan Buckshi resigns abruptly

May 12, 2017

By KAREN VELIE

In a snippy letter to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, county administrator Dan Buckshi announced his resignation Friday Morning.

In 2012, the board of supervisors, with a liberal board majority that included supervisors Adam Hill and Bruce Gibson, voted to hire Buckshi. During the past five years, Buckshi has regularly promoted issues important to Hill and Gibson.

Under Buckshi, county staff approved the spending of facility fees raised in Nipomo for projects such as a skate park in Gibson’s and a botanical garden in Hill’s district. While county administrators claim facility fees can be moved from on area of the county to another, the law appears to say otherwise.

Several residents of Nipomo plan to file a lawsuit against the county for the alleged misappropriation of the Nipomo facility fees.

In his resignation announcement, Buckshi noted his lack of support for the current board majority of John Peschong, Debbie Arnold and Lynn Compton.

“We have an incredibly talented workforce, especially our executive team and our Administrative Office staff. In my opinion, they are second to none,” Buckshi’s announcement says. “However, the current Board of Supervisors is very different than the Board that promoted me to the County Administrative Officer (CAO) position five years ago.”

Buckshi joined the County of San Luis Obispo in 2002 as an administrative analyst. In 2006 he was promoted to budget director and in 2010 to assistant county administrative officer. In 2012, he was appointed as the county administrative officer.

“I would like to thank Dan Buckshi for his years of service to our County. During the short time I have worked with Dan, I have seen his leadership and professionalism and he has always strived to move our community forward and do what’s right for the citizens of San Luis Obispo County. I know he will do a great job for the City of Walnut Creek,” Peschong said.

Buckshi is leaving the San Luis Obispo County for a city manager position in Walnut Creek.

The Walnut Creek City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on Bucishi’s contract. Walnut Creek is slated to pay Buckshi an annual salary of $254,000. In addition, he will be eligible to receive a loan of up to $300,000 to purchase a home in Walnut Creek, according to the proposed contract.

