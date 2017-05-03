Fire burns 130 acres in northeast SLO County

A fire burned 130 acres in northeast San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday.

Around 2:30 p.m., the blaze broke out north of Cholame near the highways 41 and 46 Y. Cal Fire battle the blaze from the air and ground and achieved full containment Tuesday evening.

The “Olive Fire” mostly burned grassy hills. No one suffered injuries as a result of the blaze.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

