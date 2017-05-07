Fire destroys two mobile homes in Arroyo Grande

May 7, 2017

A fire destroyed two mobile homes in Arroyo Grande on Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., several neighbors noticed a home on fire in the Sunrise Terrace Mobile Home Park and called 911. High winds then pushed the fire to two other mobile homes.

The blaze destroyed two homes and damaged the carport of a third home. No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Loading...