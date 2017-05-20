Former Pismo Beach Mayor Rudy Natoli dies at 87

May 20, 2017

Former Pismo Beach Mayor Rudy Natoli passed away on May 16 at the age of 87. He died in his sleep from natural causes.

Natoli was a member of the Pismo Beach Council for eight years, as mayor from 2000 to 2002.

His family released the following statement:

“Rudy was born in Niles, Ohio and met Jennie in his teens while picking beans, beginning a love story that would span nearly seven decades. Yearning for adventure and opportunity, Rudy moved his young family to California, where he supervised the production of aerospace manuals used during the Cold War at McDonnell Douglas, Rockwell International and Teledyne. Rudy was a key figure in the development of the B-1 Bomber program.

“A three-time cancer survivor, Rudy was beautifully stubborn. He lived for his family and believed in public service. When he moved to Pismo Beach to be close to family, he quickly immersed himself in the community, getting to know residents at Pismo Bob’s Hardware. He was elected to the City Council in 1998, where he selflessly served for 8 years.

“He became Mayor in 2000 and was integral to the establishment of Chumash Park, Dinosaur Caves Park, the Boardwalk, major street improvements and the construction of Pismo’s current wastewater treatment plant. He is also responsible for City of Pismo Beach’s initial contract with CAL FIRE and was a major champion of the Pismo State Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove. During his tenure, the talk around town was, ‘If you want to get something done, call Rudy.’ Additionally, he became a major advocate for ethics codes statewide as a board member for the League of California Cities.

“Rudy’s magnetic personality, keen sense of humor and charm made him unforgettable, and it was always a special treat to spend time with him. He would always jokingly say, “It’s your pleasure to meet me,” and he was right.

“Rudy is survived by his wife, Jennie; his two daughters, Joette (Bruce) and Toni (Bob); his eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family also wishes to thank Penny Berryhill for her loving care during his final hours. The memorial service will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Pismo Beach on May 26 at 10:00 a.m., and will be followed by a burial ceremony at Old Mission Cemetery.”

