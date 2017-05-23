Gunman fires shot at car in Paso Robles

An unidentified man fired a handgun at a car traveling on Highway 46 near Jardine Road in Paso Robles on Monday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a man driving a black convertible Ford Mustang fired a shot at the passenger side of an eastbound Kia. Four people, including an infant, were traveling in the Kia. No one was injured.

Officers recovered a bullet from the Kia and have booked it into evidence.

The driver of the Mustang is described as a white male, with buzzed hair, medium build and about 6 feet 3 inches tall.

