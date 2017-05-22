Horse dies at Montana de Oro, bear hit on Cuesta Grade

May 22, 2017

On an apparently dangerous day for animals in San Luis Obispo County, a horse died in an accident at Montana de Oro State Park, and a bear was struck by a car on the Cuesta Grade.

Around 4:40 p.m., a horse fell into a ravine and became trapped under a log at Montana de Oro. Rescuers responded to the scene, but the horse died before workers completed the rescue, according to Cal Fire. It is unclear what caused the horse to fall.

About five hours earlier, around 11:50 a.m., a silver Honda Accord hit a bear on northbound Highway 101.

KSBY reports the current condition of the bear is unknown, but the animal was last seen running into a center divider with dense trees. Fish and Wildlife personnel came out to the scene in an attempt to aid the bear.

Two people were inside the Honda at the time of the collision. Neither the driver, nor the passenger suffered injuries, but the collision damaged the car.

Loading...