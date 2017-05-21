Humpback whale free from Ventura Harbor

May 21, 2017

It appears a humpback whale that was trapped in the Ventura Harbor Marina on Saturday found its way out during the night.

After spectators noticed the 35-foot whale swim into the docks several times and crash into the back of a boat, a rescue operation was mounted. Wildlife experts used underground sounds to help the whale find its way out.

Rescuers left a hydrophone in the water when they left the scene Saturday evening. By Sunday morning, the whale had found its way out.

