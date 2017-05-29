Intoxicated SLO man steals vehicle and crashes it

An aspiring San Luis Obispo car thief succeeded in his attempt to break into a vehicle and get behind the wheel, but his car theft bid came to a quick end when he tried to drive the automobile. Officers then arrested him for DUI and other charges.

At 2:59 a.m., a San Luis Obispo police officer found a vehicle parked on the sidewalk near the intersection of Walnut and Morro streets. A man then walked up to the officer, claiming to be the owner of the car.

The man told the officer someone was trying to steal the car and the suspect was still inside the vehicle. More officers came to the scene, and police identified the suspect as Jager Wise, 22.

Officers determined Wise entered the vehicle while it was unlocked and managed to get it into drive. After Wise released the emergency brake, the car rolled forward and crashed into a pole before it collided with another vehicle.

Police arrested Wise for DUI, unauthorized use of a vehicle and having an outstanding warrant. Wise is not listed as currently being in custody, according to the county jail website.

Investigators request that anyone who has information about the incident call the police department at 805-781-7312.

