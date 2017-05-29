Kitchen fire breaks out at downtown SLO restaurant

May 29, 2017

A fire broke out at downtown San Luis Obispo restaurant Eureka! on Saturday night.

Firefighters arrived at the scene with a hook-and-ladder truck and contained the blaze to the restaurant’s kitchen before extinguishing the flames. Authorities closed roads in the area for a few hours and then reopened them.

It is unclear if the restaurant has reopened. Prior to the fire, Eureka! was advertising a Memorial Day special of $5 Bloody Marys and Mimosas.

Loading...