Kitchen fire breaks out at downtown SLO restaurant
May 29, 2017
A fire broke out at downtown San Luis Obispo restaurant Eureka! on Saturday night.
Firefighters arrived at the scene with a hook-and-ladder truck and contained the blaze to the restaurant’s kitchen before extinguishing the flames. Authorities closed roads in the area for a few hours and then reopened them.
It is unclear if the restaurant has reopened. Prior to the fire, Eureka! was advertising a Memorial Day special of $5 Bloody Marys and Mimosas.
