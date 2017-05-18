Man gets 38 years to life for attack on SLO woman

May 17, 2017

An Atascadero man who attacked a 20-year-old woman outside her San Luis Obispo apartment in 2015 received a prison sentence of 38 years to life on Wednesday.

Derrick Robert Moore, 27, pleaded no contest to first-degree burglary causing great bodily injury and assault with intent to commit sexual assault. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped charges of attempted murder, stalking and assault with a stun gun.

Moore’s sentence factors in two prior convictions for a 2009 burglary and attempted burglary. He already had two strikes under California’s three strikes law.

On Sept. 11, 2015, Moore confronted the victim as she was leaving her apartment near Cal Poly. He tried to attack the woman with a stun gun, then repeatedly punched her and strangled her.

The victim reportedly fought off Moore by using a small knife on her key chain to jab at his right side. The woman’s roommate witnessed the attack and called 911.

