Man tackles burglar in SLO

May 3, 2017

A San Luis Obispo man chased after and tackled a burglar who broke into his home and stole belongings early Tuesday morning. The resident held down the burglar long enough for police to arrive and arrest the suspect.

Around 3:50 a.m., San Luis Obispo police received a report about a male yelling for help in the 2000 block of Rachel Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found one man physically detaining another. Police separated the men and quickly discovered it was a burglary victim detaining a suspected burglar.

The victim told police he was sleeping inside his home when he heard a noise coming from another room. When the man went to investigate, he found 25-year-old Dustin Leek of Templeton standing in his living room.

Leek fled the home, but the the victim caught up with him and detained him until officers arrived. Police found Leek was in possession of several items belonging to the victim.

Officers arrested Leek for first degree burglary and violating probation. Police booked Leak into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he currently remains with his bail set at $65,000.

San Luis Obispo police are reminding residents to keep their doors and windows locked to stop would-be thieves and burglars from gaining easy and quiet access to homes. Police also recommend installing motion sensitive lighting near doors and windows as a proven way to deter criminals.

