McNamara Realty to pay $30,000 to settle asbestos case

May 26, 2017

San Luis Obispo real estate and property management company McNamara Realty has agreed to pay $30,000 in order to settle a civil case over illegal removal and disposal of asbestos-containing material.

Following an investigation conducted by the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District and district attorney’s office, prosecutors filed a civil environmental enforcement lawsuit alleging McNamara Realty mishandled asbestos, which is considered a hazardous waste. McNamara Realty removed approximately 1,100 square feet of asbestos-containing acoustic ceiling material from several residential units it was managing, according to the district attorney’s office.

The property management company failed to notify the APCD prior to removing the ceiling material. During the removal process, there were no staffers on site who had training in asbestos abatement, prosecutors stated.

Additionally, McNamara Realty failed to track the material, as required by law. Ultimately, the ceiling material was disposed of at a facility that was not permitted to receive hazardous waste.

Under a settlement approved by San Luis Obispo County Judge Barry LaBarbera, McNamara Realty must pay $15,000 to the district attorney’s office and $15,000 to the APCD. Half of the money is for civil penalties and half is to reimburse the costs of the investigation.

In a press release announcing the settlement, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow issued a statement saying McNamara Realty put public health at risk.

“California law describes the proper methods for the removal, transportation and disposal of hazardous waste, such as asbestos,” Dow said. “When a business cuts corners in violation of the law, it places competing companies at a financial disadvantage and places the health of the public at risk.”

The settlement contains a permanent injunction prohibiting McNamara Realty from committing similar violations in the future. Prosecutors say the property management company cooperated with investigators and implemented procedures aimed at eliminating the improper removal and disposal of asbestos-containing material.

