Morro Bay City Manager David Buckingham resigns
May 12, 2017
Amid anger over his continuing job hunt, Morro Bay City Manager David Buckingham today announced plans to resign. His last day is slated to be June 26.
“The city council appreciates all that Dave has done for Morro Bay,” Mayor Jamie Irons said. “He has had a significant, positive impact on our community, staff and the city over the past three years.”
Earlier this month, Buckingham was one of two finalists for the town manager position in Vail, Colorado. In the end, the Vail Town Council decided to reopen the selection process.
Information that Buckingham had applied for the town manager position in Vail became public less than three months after Buckingham said he planned to remain on the Central Coast.
Late last year, Buckingham applied for the city manager position in Whitefish, Montana.
Buckingham said he applied for the position of city manager in Whitefish after several Morro Bay Council candidates ran on a platform of getting rid of him. Neither of Buckingham’s detractors won a seat on the council.
After another candidate was hired in Whitefish, Buckingham said he and his family love the Central Coast, and he would be quite happy serving Morro Bay for the next five to 15 years. He then applied for the Vail manager position.
Buckingham began working in Morro Bay in Sept. 2014, shortly after he lost both an Army command position he held and a city administrator job he had sought.
I’m glad to see him leave but the real problem is the City Council. They have completely devastated what was once a properous city. They have taken a 35 million dollar sewer plant and turned it into a 180 million dollar fiasco. They fired a City Manager who had worked for the City for 29 years in one capacity or other, who volunteered for every event there was in town, and was loved by the community and fired a City Attorney who was making $160,000 per year and replaced him with a contracted know nothing who billled the City for $950,000 last year alone. They made it impossible for every city manager, who had any institutional knowledge of this city, to stay and, actually, paid them a $20,000 bonus to quit. Now, we have people, who have been here for 4-6 months in charge of things. It’s very sad to see how Jamie Irons and the previous council + the current council, along with the people who voted for them, have managed to lead a wonderful city over the cliff. This was all so predictable from the beginning. To see the people who voted and forced these people on us in the first place
complaining about the results is more than poetic justice. It’s just too bad that the seniors and others on fixed incomes, who actually built this city, will find it unaffordable now and have to move away.
We can only hope that when a new manager is found that he has balls and brains, but this city won’t hire someone like that, they’ll do a poor job of vetting like they did for this guy and hire another piece of work that doesn’t stand up for the city.
Look at the wizz poor job of paving these people paid for, manholes left lower than the new street surface, streets that didn’t need any work done to them and still potholes in others that they just oiled over, today the city crew did a half baked job of filling potholes at the signal light at main and Quintana,thast section needed a complete over haul, but with poor people in the manager and public works positions this is what we get.