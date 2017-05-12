Morro Bay City Manager David Buckingham resigns

May 12, 2017

Amid anger over his continuing job hunt, Morro Bay City Manager David Buckingham today announced plans to resign. His last day is slated to be June 26.

“The city council appreciates all that Dave has done for Morro Bay,” Mayor Jamie Irons said. “He has had a significant, positive impact on our community, staff and the city over the past three years.”

Earlier this month, Buckingham was one of two finalists for the town manager position in Vail, Colorado. In the end, the Vail Town Council decided to reopen the selection process.

Information that Buckingham had applied for the town manager position in Vail became public less than three months after Buckingham said he planned to remain on the Central Coast.

Late last year, Buckingham applied for the city manager position in Whitefish, Montana.

Buckingham said he applied for the position of city manager in Whitefish after several Morro Bay Council candidates ran on a platform of getting rid of him. Neither of Buckingham’s detractors won a seat on the council.

After another candidate was hired in Whitefish, Buckingham said he and his family love the Central Coast, and he would be quite happy serving Morro Bay for the next five to 15 years. He then applied for the Vail manager position.

Buckingham began working in Morro Bay in Sept. 2014, shortly after he lost both an Army command position he held and a city administrator job he had sought.

