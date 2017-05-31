Morro Bay sex offender caught with child porn

May 31, 2017

Authorities arrested a convicted Morro Bay sex offender Tuesday morning after a search of his home revealed he was in possession of child pornography.

Shortly before 9 a.m., San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies, Morro Bay police officers and state parole officers conducted a parolee compliance check at Jeremy Jacob Thom’s home in the 300 block of Tahiti Street. Thom, 35, was on parole for a conviction of molesting a child under the age of 14.

During their search, investigators found images of child pornography on Thom’s cell phone. The images showed pre-pubescent children engaged in sexual acts, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers arrested Thom for felony possession of child pornography and a felony parole violation and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail. Thom remains in custody with his bail set at $35,000, according to the sheriff’s office website.

