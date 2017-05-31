Front Page  »  

Morro Bay sex offender caught with child porn

May 31, 2017

Jeremy Jacob Thom

Authorities arrested a convicted Morro Bay sex offender Tuesday morning after a search of his home revealed he was in possession of child pornography.

 Shortly before 9 a.m., San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies,  Morro Bay police officers and state parole officers conducted a parolee compliance check at Jeremy Jacob Thom’s home in the 300 block of Tahiti Street. Thom, 35, was on parole for a conviction of molesting a child under the age of 14.

During their search, investigators found images of child pornography on Thom’s cell phone. The images showed pre-pubescent children engaged in sexual acts, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers arrested Thom for felony possession of child pornography and a felony parole violation and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail. Thom remains in custody with his bail set at $35,000, according to the sheriff’s office website.







Loading...
Subjects:                 
Related:

2 Comments

  1. justbeware says:
    05/31/2017 at 8:40 am

    It’s time for a labotomy and castration.
    The safety and welfare of children should far outweigh this sickos “rights”.

    (24) 28 Total Votes - 26 up - 2 down

Leave a Comment




Comment Guidelines
﻿