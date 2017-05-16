Motorcyclist flees CHP at 115 mph after allegedly stealing credit cards

May 15, 2017

A motorcyclist riding with stolen credit and gift cards fled officers at speeds of up to 115 mph on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County Sunday, according to the CHP.

The suspect managed to evade officers and get the CHP to call off the pursuit. But after riding down the Cuesta Grade, the motorcyclist came to a stop and waited for officers to arrest him.

Around 3:28 p.m., Raul Mihai Pop, 25, of Anaheim was traveling southbound at 100 mph on Highway 101 in Atascadero just south of Santa Rosa Road.

As Pop approached Santa Barbara Road, an officer tried to stop him. Pop did not yield and a chase began.

Pop continued riding southbound toward Highway 58. The motorcyclist split lanes and used the right shoulder to pass slower moving vehicles, at times reaching speeds of 115 mph, according to the CHP.

A CHP sergeant then advised the officer chasing Pop to discontinue the pursuit in the interest of public safety. The officer aborted the chase about six minutes after the pursuit began.

Shortly thereafter, Pop pulled over to the right shoulder just south of the Cuesta Grade. Officers arrived and seized stolen credit cards and gift cards, according to the CHP.

Officers arrested Pop without incident and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of reckless evading, second-degree commercial burglary, fraudulent acquisition, use or transfer of a card, grand theft and petty theft. Pop is no longer in custody, according to the county sheriff’s office website.

Loading...