New Jersey man dies in three-car crash on Highway 46

May 10, 2017

A 29-year-old New Jersey man died and a Cayucos woman was injured in a three-car crash on Highway 46 near the Shandon Rest Area Tuesday night. The collision occurred after the victim drifted into oncoming traffic.

After slamming into an oncoming car, the New Jersey man’s car was hit by a third vehicle, and the impact threw the victim onto the road. In addition to the fatality, a 66-year-old Cayucos woman suffered a broken leg, ankle and knee, as well as fractured ribs.

Around 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, the New Jersey man was driving a 2002 Honda Civic eastbound on Highway 46 just west of Lucy Brown Road. For unknown reasons, he lost control of the car and crossed the centerline into westbound traffic, according to a CHP press release.

The Cayucos woman, who was driving a 2015 Honda Civic, was traveling westbound and was too close to evade the oncoming car. The Cayucos woman’s car was broadsided by the right side of the New Jersey man’s Civic.

A 35-year-old Washington man driving a 2008 Toyota Prius tried to avoid the wreck. However, the front of his car collided with the right front of the New Jersey man’s civic. The Washington man suffered minor injuries.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the crash. Drug and alcohol use are not believed to have been factors in the incident.

Authorities have yet to release the identity of the victim and the other individuals involved in the collision. Tuesday’s crash was the fourth fatal collision on Highway 46 over the last month and a half.

