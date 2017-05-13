One killed two injured in head-on collision on Highway 46

One person died and two others were injured in a head-on collision on Highway 46 near the Cholame Y Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly before 8 a.m., a light grey sedan crashed head-on into a dark grey Honda Odyssey. One person died and two others were transported to local hospitals.

Further information on the names of the victims or the cause of the collision is not yet available.

California Highway Patrol officers are conducting an investigation into the cause of the deadly crash. Saturday’s crash was the fifth fatal collision on Highway 46 over the last two months.

