One person dies, four injured in Santa Maria DUI crash

May 29, 2017

One person was killed and four others were injured in an allegedly alcohol-induced accident in Santa Maria early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, there was a crash at Railroad Avenue and Donovan Road. Officers arrived at the scene and found two vehicles with major damage.

Emergency responders transported five people to Marian Regional Medical Center. One of the individuals died at the hospital.

A Santa Maria Police Department press release states alcohol appeared to be a factor, but the crash remains under investigation. Police reportedly arrested one person for DUI after the suspect was released from the hospital.

