Professional boxer stabs his parents in Santa Maria

May 19, 2017

A 21-year-old man who recently gave up a career as a professional boxer allegedly tried to stab both of his parents to death on a Santa Maria street last week. The parents suffered life-threatening stab wounds but survived. [KCOY]

The stabbing occurred on May 12, the Friday before Mothers’ Day. When officers arrived, there was a brief standoff before Jhordy Ramirez dropped what appeared to be a large kitchen knife, police said.

Ramirez was also wounded in the incident. The motive for the attack is unclear.

Zenon Balderas, the father of Olympic boxer Carlos Balderas, was Ramirez’s longtime boxing coach. Zenon Balderas said Ramirez fought a couple professional fights and was pursuing a career in boxing until a few months ago when he injured his left hand.

Following the injury, Ramirez decided to give up boxing and focus on school. Ramirez had long been a straight-A student, Balderas said.

But, one hour before last week’s stabbing, Ramirez called the police and said he needed help and that he may be sick, Balderas said.

The coach said Ramirez may be suffering from mental illness or may have been under the influence of drugs. Balderas said Ramirez is a tremendous kid and he hopes the former boxer receives a second chance and is sent to rehab instead of prison.

Ramirez is reportedly facing charges of attempted murder, resisting arrest and assault with a deadly weapon with a special allegation of inflicting great bodily injury.

