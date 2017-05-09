Prowling SLO porno watcher pops up again

May 9, 2017

For the fourth time this year, San Luis Obispo police received a report of a man shining a flashlight into a woman’s bedroom at night or early in the morning. In the latest incident, as was the case at least once previously, the prowler was watching pornography while standing outside the bedroom and shining the light.

Around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, a female living in the 600 block of Johnson Avenue awoke to sounds outside her bedroom window. When she looked outside, she saw a man holding a cell phone and watching a pornographic video while shining a light into the bedroom, according to SLOPD.

At first, the victim called her landlord who lives nearby. The landlord checked the area, but the suspect was already gone.

Officers did not manage to locate the suspect because of to an approximately 20 minute delay in reporting time, a SLOPD news release states.

The three similar incidents took place in January and February and all occurred in the same general area, police say. In all four of the incidents, the victim only managed to see the suspect’s profile and could not provide additional descriptions.

Officials said the department has received multiple late reports of possible prowler sightings in recent months.

Investigators are requesting that residents immediately report prowlers to the police department, as any delay dramatically reduces the chances of locating the suspect. Anyone who has information about prowlers is encouraged to call the police department at 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

