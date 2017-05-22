Sea lion grabs young girl off wharf

A seal lion grabbed a young girl by her dress Saturday afternoon and pulled her into the water off Steveston Fisherman’s wharf in Richmond, British Columbia.

In a YouTube video by Michael Fujiwara, the California sea lion swims up to the wharf as people throw pieces of bread. After the young girl sits on the railing, the sea lion jumps up and pulls her into the water.

A bystander then jumps in and rescues the girl. No one was injured in the incident.

