SLO City needs to address its financial shortfalls
May 3, 2017
OPINION by MATT KOKKONEN
As one of the successful plaintiffs on the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of The City of San Luis Obispo’s rental inspection ordinance, I am pleased with the outcome of our lawsuit at this time.
Unfortunately, the city had promised and spent itself into a financial straitjacket. The city will come back again to try to squeeze more money out of property owners and renters to cover its irresponsible pension costs, as shown by the current unfunded pension liability of $150 million.
Having designed and administered pension plans, I can say that the city’s pension and medical insurance benefits are vastly greater than those offered by local businesses. The city benefits should mirror those of the community it serves, not exceed them so greatly.After all, the city residents pay the benefits.
Isn’t it ironic that the taxpayers cannot afford such benefits for themselves, partly because they pay for the city’s rich employee benefits?
The City management has hired itself into a sinking fiscal spiral which must stop. The solutions are to initiate lay-offs with a serious hiring freeze and to meaningfully redesign the pension plan for future enrollees.”
Matt Kokkonen is a financial advisor and long-time SLO resident.
Mr. Kokkonen,
What you are saying makes perfect sense. I think we all understand that government is wasteful, spending is profligate and fiscal responsibility is virtually unknown in government at all levels.
However, you, me and everyone reading this knows that no responsible or corrective actions will be forthcoming from our government, whether we speak at the federal, state or local level.
As a people, we have consented to being fleeced, policed, intimidated, regulated, fined and taxed. Nothing will change until city/county/state/federal employees have their paychecks bounce. And theirs will bounce last….after all of ours.
If only we could learn the lessons of history! But alas, far too many of us were indoctrinated in federally approved schools with a federal/state mandated curriculum. It goes without saying that we’ve learned to ignore reality, salute the flag, and pretend everything is going to be OK.
It’s pretty easy to predict what will happen and it’s not good.
Absolutely right. Internally these people really answer to nobody. The city managers are king and queen and run these cities with virtually no oversight. Their hiring agreements state that they run the city and elected officials are not to interfere with the daily operations. These mangers only answer to the city council members, most who have no business experience or idea of how to run a profitable business. After all they are politicians and do not want to ever bear bad news, it could cost a vote. Most only know what is told to them and because of the Brown Act the city managers have the ability to be great manipulators.
Is it ethical for city managers to negotiate pay increases and benefits? Who would want to have unhappy employees so you can guess what happens. Usually at the same time the city manager will get the same pay increase as the employee as it is an agreement in their contract. But most don’t know that so big bonuses are also awarded by these councils.
If you think they are doing a good job just check the cities that have these large unfunded benefits and ask why they have and keep on abusing their credit card that we will have to pay for. Matt is right, change is in order.
Amen Brother!!!