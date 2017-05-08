SLO County hires interim planning and building director

May 8, 2017

Following the departure of San Luis Obispo County planning and building director Jim Bergman to the city of Arroyo Grande, the board of supervisors approved a contract with a government services agency that is providing an interim director for the department.

Bergman left the county last month to become Arroyo Grande’s city manager. The county plans to conduct a nationwide search for Bergman’s replacement.

On April 19, Marvin Rose, of the Regional Government Services Authority (RGSA), assumed the role of the county’s interim planning and building director. It is unclear if and when Rose began work in the position.

During a consent agenda hearing on Tuesday, the board of supervisors formally approved a contract with RSFA. The county will pay the agency $171 an hour for Rose’s services.

The agreement is expected to remain in place until the end of 2017, and Rose may continue to work for the county thereafter on a month-to-month basis.

Previously, from July 2015 to Feb. 2016, Rose served as SLO County’s interim central services director.

Rose is a registered civil engineer with more than 25 years of experience in the public sector, according to a county staff report.

